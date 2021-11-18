Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 193,191 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Glacier Bancorp worth $21,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $435,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,498,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 146,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,051,000 after buying an additional 52,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.94. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.55.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.67%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

