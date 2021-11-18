Morgan Stanley Buys 634,947 Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) by 124.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $20,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 691.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 85,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FINS opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.35. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $18.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

