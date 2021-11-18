Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 74.4% from the October 14th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,697,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,464,000 after buying an additional 699,384 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,738,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,493,000 after purchasing an additional 72,837 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $709,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 12,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

