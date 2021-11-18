Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 923,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.92% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $20,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 10.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

