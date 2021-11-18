Morgan Stanley Has $20.39 Million Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,244,022 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $20,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

AXTA opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

