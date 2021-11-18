Morgan Stanley Has $20.46 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.13% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $20,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter.

IWL stock opened at $112.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.98. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.20 and a fifty-two week high of $113.14.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

