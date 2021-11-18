Morgan Stanley Has $20.60 Million Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,136 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of United Bankshares worth $20,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 13.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 154,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

United Bankshares stock opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

