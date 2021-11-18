Morgan Stanley Has $20.84 Million Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of Relay Therapeutics worth $20,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RLAY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,145,000 after buying an additional 4,533,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,131,000 after buying an additional 741,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,031,000 after buying an additional 731,517 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,640,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,633,000 after purchasing an additional 709,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,290,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $796,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,981 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

