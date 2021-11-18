Morgan Stanley Has $21.05 Million Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $21,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IONS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

