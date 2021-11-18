Morgan Stanley Has $21.09 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,986 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.99% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 387,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 349,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCR opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $22.41.

