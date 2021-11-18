Morgan Stanley Has $21.14 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,424 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $21,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 839,383 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 356,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,000. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSAC opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

