Morgan Stanley Has $21.85 Million Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,206 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of FS KKR Capital worth $21,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,336,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,464,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,932 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after buying an additional 1,063,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 494.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 60,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 50,364 shares in the last quarter. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

NYSE:FSK opened at $21.35 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.46%.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 6,840 shares of company stock valued at $157,106 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.