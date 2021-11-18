Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,635,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,998,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 13.45% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $21,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSCE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000.

PSCE stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

