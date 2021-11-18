Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 696,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,154 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $21,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBGS opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $34.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -163.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.