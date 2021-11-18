Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Greenhaven Associates Inc.

Greenhaven Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 0.9% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $25,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS opened at $97.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $57.51 and a one year high of $105.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day moving average is $96.20.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

