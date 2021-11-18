Morgan Stanley Purchases 192,602 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,602 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $20,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,386,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $397,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACAD stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

