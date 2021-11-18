Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,319 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of BigCommerce worth $21,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 16.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 49.3% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,765,000 after acquiring an additional 578,980 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 172.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 100,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 79.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after acquiring an additional 351,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,626 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $1,698,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,584,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,198 shares of company stock worth $8,086,863 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $55.87 on Thursday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.54.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.