Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSCY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.51. 4,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

