Morgan Stanley Sells 168,914 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $20,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 900,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,236,000 after buying an additional 1,919,366 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 161,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 62,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000.

NYSEARCA:RSX opened at $31.29 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

