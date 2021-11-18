Morgan Stanley Sells 331,913 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 331,913 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Marathon Digital worth $20,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of MARA opened at $50.95 on Thursday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.35 and a beta of 4.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

