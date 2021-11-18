Morgan Stanley Sells 6,948 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.06% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $20,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 308.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 86.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $163.90 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $137.73 and a 12 month high of $193.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.79.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

