Morgan Stanley Sells 808,532 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 808,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Air Lease worth $21,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AL. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Air Lease by 72.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 85.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 3,783.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AL stock opened at $46.07 on Thursday. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,497,646.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

