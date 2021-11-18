Morpheus Labs (MITX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $620,127.00

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $22.94 million and approximately $620,127.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00046616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.83 or 0.00216677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00088153 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 713,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 455,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

