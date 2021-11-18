Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.02% of Morphic worth $21,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Morphic in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Morphic by 132.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Morphic by 34.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Morphic by 43.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morphic alerts:

In other Morphic news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 9,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $642,215.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,227.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 11,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.79 per share, for a total transaction of $659,899.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,606 shares of company stock worth $3,539,745 over the last 90 days. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MORF stock opened at $53.25 on Thursday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 569.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Morphic Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF).

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.