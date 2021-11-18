Morses Club (LON:MCL) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.81). Approximately 112,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 271,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.60 ($0.82).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £82.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 73.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Morses Club’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

In other news, insider Paul Smith sold 118,152 shares of Morses Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total value of £87,432.48 ($114,231.09).

Morses Club Company Profile (LON:MCL)

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

