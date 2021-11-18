Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.87 and last traded at $38.87. 1,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 131,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $902.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.48%.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $80,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

