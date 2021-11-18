Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Short Interest Up 88.6% in October

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the October 14th total of 11,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MOVE opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Movano has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Movano during the third quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Movano during the first quarter worth $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Movano during the second quarter worth $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Movano during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Movano during the second quarter worth $89,000. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movano

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

