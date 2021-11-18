MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.84

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.84 and traded as low as $15.42. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 16,544 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MS&AD Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.