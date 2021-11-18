MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Short Interest Up 68.8% in October

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the October 14th total of 35,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSDA. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the second quarter worth $29,550,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the second quarter worth $24,625,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the third quarter worth $17,640,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the third quarter worth $15,620,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $14,355,000. 29.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSDA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 599,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,544. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82. MSD Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

