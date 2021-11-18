mStable USD (MUSD) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $40.86 million and $10.76 million worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,547.65 or 0.98333671 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00048102 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00037980 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.11 or 0.00490548 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000134 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

