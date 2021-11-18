MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on MTUAY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $104.31 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

