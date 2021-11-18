MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$74.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTY shares. CIBC upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered MTY Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$61.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.60. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$45.41 and a one year high of C$72.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 5.65%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.