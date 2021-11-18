Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €252.60 ($297.18) and last traded at €252.75 ($297.35). Approximately 201,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €252.95 ($297.59).

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €246.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €241.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.