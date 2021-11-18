Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MYE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

NYSE MYE traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,295. The firm has a market cap of $744.71 million, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 67.50%.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Foley bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Myers Industries by 41.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Myers Industries by 192.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Myers Industries by 68.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 59,827 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.