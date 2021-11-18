MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on MYTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of MYTE opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.65 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter worth $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the third quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

