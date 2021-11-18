MyWish (WISH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,043.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MyWish coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a market cap of $1.58 million and $2,043.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00046684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00217414 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00088023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

