Nano Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $50.12 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $5.27 or 0.00009429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $702.43 million and $50.12 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,907.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,998.52 or 0.07152045 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.36 or 0.00360174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.13 or 0.00985789 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00086301 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.81 or 0.00403898 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.22 or 0.00261543 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

