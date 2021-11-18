Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.30

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 5387818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

The company has a market cap of $957.70 million, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 64.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 60,658 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 49.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 677,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 224,904 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 290.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter worth about $1,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

