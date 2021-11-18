Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the October 14th total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NBTX stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.65. Nanobiotix has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $21.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nanobiotix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

