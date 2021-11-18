NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Short Interest Update

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 494,500 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the October 14th total of 777,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NNVC opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.59. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $8.71.
NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03).
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.
