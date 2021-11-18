Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.00% of Nathan’s Famous worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

NATH stock opened at $63.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.46. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.31%.

Nathan’s Famous Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast food units. It involves in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

