National Bank Financial Boosts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to C$21.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HRUFF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.68.

Shares of HRUFF traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.01. 1,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,359. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

