National Bank Financial Increases Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target to $40.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from $32.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

NYSE LAC traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $33.53. The stock had a trading volume of 301,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,278,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

