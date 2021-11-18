National Bank Financial Raises Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target to C$107.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$92.00 to C$107.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LBLCF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

OTCMKTS LBLCF traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $76.96. The stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $78.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $67.12.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.