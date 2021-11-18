National Grid plc Announces Dividend of GBX 17.21 (LON:NG)

National Grid plc (LON:NG) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.21 ($0.22) per share on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NG stock opened at GBX 975 ($12.74) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 931.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 933.84. The stock has a market cap of £35.27 billion and a PE ratio of 21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 985.80 ($12.88).

Get National Grid alerts:

NG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.