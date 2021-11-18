Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 84,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 526,463 shares.The stock last traded at $10.74 and had previously closed at $10.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natura &Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCO. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Natura &Co by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 32,563 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Natura &Co by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,791,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

About Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.