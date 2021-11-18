Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,214. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $284.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGVC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

