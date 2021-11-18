Naviaddress Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naviaddress coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00046319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.45 or 0.00215538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00083608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Naviaddress Coin Profile

Naviaddress is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.