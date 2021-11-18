NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stake Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,183 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,516 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of NBT Bancorp worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 26.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 56,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.67. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

