NCR (NYSE:NCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NCR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of NCR traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.42. The stock had a trading volume of 629,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,576. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NCR has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.75.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NCR will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

